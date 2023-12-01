Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi to meet with CM Stalin to 'resolve impasse' over Bills
The Supreme Court of India has asked Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to meet with Chief Minister MK Stalin amid an impasse over assent to Bills.
The Supreme Court of India has asked Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to resolve an impasse over bills passed by the state Assembly. The state government had held a special session last month after the Governor returned ten bills. They were re-adopted and sent back to the Ravi.