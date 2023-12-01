The Supreme Court of India has asked Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to resolve an impasse over bills passed by the state Assembly. The state government had held a special session last month after the Governor returned ten bills. They were re-adopted and sent back to the Ravi.

“We would like the governor to resolve the impasse...We will appreciate it if the governor resolves the impasse with the chief minister. I think the governor invites the chief minister and let them sit down and discuss it. We are conscious of the fact that we are dealing with high constitutional functionaries," the bench said.

It fixed December 11 as the date to hear the plea.

The Supreme Court said that the Governor has three options to either give assent, withhold permission or reserve the bill for the President. Once the Governor withholds permission, there is no question of reserving it for the President.

(With inputs from agencies)

