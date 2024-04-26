No 100% verification of EVM-VVPATs, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and their integration with VVPATs. The top court rejected petitions seeking 100% verification of votes cast on EVM with paper slips generated through the VVPAT method. SC rejected the pleas to return to ballot paper voting. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta declared the verdict on Friday amid Lok Sabha polls phase 2 polling.