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Supreme Court bans posting of audio-video recordings of Court proceedings without prior permission

Supreme Court bans posting of audio-video recordings of Court proceedings without prior permission

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2026, 02:45 PM IST
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A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi (ANI)
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The Supreme Court on Friday banned the posting or uploading of audio-video recordings of Court proceedings without the prior permission of the concerned Court, according to Live Law.

The bench, led by CJI Surya Kant, passed an interim order saying that “there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination, posting, re-posting, uploading or monetisation of audio/video recordings of the judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without the prior permission of the Registrar General of the concerned High Courts or the Secretary General of the Supreme Court.”

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The apex court, however, clarified that the order has no effect on news reporting.

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