Supreme Court Bar Association to provide Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group

"As only 50 doses are available per day for the time being by the Delhi Health Department for 18-44 category, those interested for vaccination in 18-44 category may kindly send email to SCBA office on "mailto:scbavac2021@gmail.com" scbavac2021@gmail.com and members would get a call from SCBA office a day before they have to come for vaccination in 18-44 category," the SCBA said in a statement.