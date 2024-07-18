NEET UG 2024 row: Supreme Court takes up ‘retest’ pleas, says ’it has social ramifications’

Written By Alka Jain
Updated18 Jul 2024, 12:37 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday said any order for conducting the NEET-UG 2024 afresh has to be on the concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire exam was affected. “It has social ramifications”, a bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra said.

NEET UG 2024 row: Top 5 updates on SC hearing

1) “We will open the case today. Lakhs of young students are waiting for this, let us hear and decide,” the top court adjourned the cases listed ahead of the NEET-UG pleas.

2) The bench asked the petitioners, who were requesting the cancellation, re-test, and a court-supervised investigation into the alleged irregularities in the May 5 exam, to demonstrate that the paper leak was widespread and impacted the entire examination, justifying its cancellation.

3) "Re-examination has to be on concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire test was affected," the CJI said as quoted by PTI.

4) “The CBI probe is on. If what the CBI has told us is revealed, it will affect the investigation and people will become wise,” the bench said during the hearing.

5) The bench is hearing more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts regarding the alleged irregularities in the exam to the Supreme Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:18 Jul 2024, 12:37 PM IST
