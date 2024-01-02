SC asks govt to file report on Bihar caste survey: 'Break-up of data should be in public domain'
While hearing petitions that challenged the constitutionality of the Bihar caste survey, Justice Khanna said, “What I am more worried about is the availability of break-up of data. To what extent the government can withhold the data.”
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bihar government to put the break-up of the caste survey data in the public domain so that those aggrieved can challenge the findings. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta were hearing a batch of pleas challenging the caste survey in Bihar on Tuesday.