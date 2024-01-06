Bilkis Bano gangrape case: SC to deliver verdict on pleas challenging convicts' remission on January 8
Bilkis Bano gangrape case: The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on January 8 in batch of pleas challenging remission granted to convicts.
The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment in connection with Bilkis Bano convicts remission case on Monday, January 8. The court had earlier heard a batch of pleas that challenged the remission granted to convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message