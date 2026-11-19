The Supreme Court on Wednesday took a light-hearted dig at Delhi's air pollution during a hearing on a child custody and visitation dispute. The Bench advised a father to wait for pollution levels to come down before asking his son, who lives in Singapore, to visit him in Delhi.

A Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan was hearing a contempt petition linked to a long-standing matrimonial and child custody dispute. The father had accused his estranged wife of taking their children to Singapore in breach of the court's visitation orders, Bar and Bench reported.

During the proceedings, the judges interacted with the estranged couple and their young son, who attended the hearing virtually from Singapore.

When the father expressed his wish to have his son visit him in Delhi during school holidays, Justice Pardiwala suggested that he wait until the city's air quality improved.

‘Because Singapore is too clean’ "Work something out. But let the AQI go down a little. Because Singapore is too clean," the judge remarked.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, who appeared for one of the parties, joined the conversation and suggested that the judges could also visit Singapore to get some relief from Delhi's polluted air.

"Next birth. In our next birth," Justice Pardiwala responded, bringing smiles to the courtroom.

The judge also enquired about the boy's elder sister, who is currently living in London, and jokingly asked her to make time to speak to her brother. He asked the boy to tell her that "the judges were complaining".

The Bench further suggested that the father, who is based in Delhi, could travel to Singapore from time to time to meet his son. It also proposed that the daughter visit her father and spend a week with him.

Delhi records season's lowest minimum at 10.6 degrees, AQI remains 'poor' Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Thursday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the seasonal normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius, with shallow fog forecast during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 289 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital has been witnessing persistent pollution amid falling temperatures and moderate fog. Water sprinklers have also been deployed across the city as part of pollution-control measures.