A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday took strong exception to the Bar Council of India’s (BCI’s) directive seeking to halt the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduating batch, after students had protested Kant’s participation in their convocation. Kant said students had a right to protest and that the regulator had “no business” intervening in the matter.

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“Naturally, this is absolutely uncalled for. It’s a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to raise an issue? This is totally uncalled for. In my student days I have been actively involved in student activities. Assuming, even if they are wrong, they have a right to protest. BCI doesn’t have any business,” CJI Kant remarked while hearing pleas challenging BCI's decision.

“Issue notice. Meanwhile, no punitive action to be taken against students of NALSAR in respect of the incidents mentioned in the subject letters,” the bench, comprising Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, said.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted the Bar Council of India to halt the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduating batch? ⌵ The Bar Council of India halted the enrolment following protests by NALSAR students against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in their convocation, claiming they needed to investigate those involved in the campaign. 2 Why did the Supreme Court criticize the BCI's actions regarding NALSAR students? ⌵ The Supreme Court criticized the BCI's actions, stating that students have a constitutional right to protest, and the regulator had no authority to intervene or impose punitive measures for exercising that right. 3 How did Manan Kumar Mishra respond to the backlash over the enrolment ban? ⌵ Manan Kumar Mishra, the BCI Chairman, retracted the enrolment ban after an emergency meeting, clarifying that the council's aim was to ensure no law student suffers losses in securing internships. 4 What did NALSAR's administration say regarding the BCI's directive? ⌵ NALSAR stated it would first examine the constitutional permissibility of the BCI's inquiry request before placing the matter before its Executive Council for further deliberation. 5 Should students be concerned about future punitive actions from the BCI after the NALSAR incident? ⌵ While concerns may remain, the BCI's swift reversal of the enrolment ban suggests an awareness of the need to protect students' rights and avoid collective punishment for individual actions.

Issued on Thursday by BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the directive required NALSAR to withhold enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch and identify students involved in a campaign opposing CJI Kant’s participation in the university’s convocation. The pleas before the top court challenged the BCI’s authority to issue the directive and sought an inquiry into how it was authorized.

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Also Read | A ban and a U-turn: BCI closes proceedings against NALSAR 2026 batch

NALSAR, meanwhile, said in its reply that it would first examine whether the proposed inquiry was constitutionally permissible and place the matter before its Executive Council before responding to the BCI. “Given the nature of the request, the university will have to consider whether conducting such an inquiry will be a constitutional exercise of its powers.”

Queries emailed to NALSAR University and the Bar Council of India on Thursday and Friday went unanswered. BCI chairman Mishra also did not respond to calls and text messages.

Accountability concerns Senior lawyers have called for a probe into the origins of the original enrolment ban.

Former additional solicitor general and NALSAR distinguished professor of constitutional law Raju Ramachandran said the episode had damaged the reputation of the legal profession. “Great damage has been done to the image of the Indian legal profession. We have been held up to ridicule. The legal profession, which should be in the forefront of civil liberties and democratic rights, was trying to punish students for exercising their constitutional freedom. It will take some time for this damage to be repaired, and for the reputation of lawyers to be restored.”

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Nitin Podar, senior corporate and M&A lawyer and former partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, called for an investigation into how the BCI decision originated. “This needs to be probed. We need to investigate who prompted the BCI to issue such a notification. Who made the calls? Who was upset about the students’ campaign? I am sure it was not simply Manan Mishra’s idea. There must have been people who pushed for this and thought the students needed to be taught a lesson.”

Mishra is also a Rajya Sabha member representing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Podar said the episode also raised wider questions about the BCI’s credibility.

“The manner in which this was handled has seriously damaged the credibility of the BCI as an institution. This is not a small matter. You are dealing with the future of hundreds of young lawyers.”

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BCI leadership scrutiny The controversy has also opened a second front over the BCI’s accountability and election structure, particularly the repeated election of Mishra as chairman. He first assumed the charge in 2012 and was re-elected for a seventh consecutive term in March 2025.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress party, questioned the institution’s accountability to younger lawyers. “For far too long, the legal profession has been controlled by unelected functionaries. The bulk of the profession today consists of young, first-generation lawyers, and nobody speaks for them. I think we really need to ask what kind of institution the Bar Council of India is and how the legal profession can emancipate itself from this system.”

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Guruswamy added “What accountability is the BCI chairman asking for? He is not asking for accountability; he is asking for obedience, unquestioned obedience. And young people will not give that.”

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde explained that the BCI’s leadership is indirectly linked to elections at the State Bar Council level. He said delays in these elections can allow existing office-bearers to continue.

“The non-holding of elections appears to benefit only the current incumbents. When an incumbent happens to be the chairman, there is a danger that he may misuse the pulpit to pass off his personal political views as the views of the institution.”

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also joined the criticism. In a letter issued on behalf of SCBA chairman and senior advocate Vikas Singh, the BCI’s action was termed “completely unconstitutional.”

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Singh opposed withholding enrolment of the 2026 graduates, saying penalizing an entire batch for the actions or views of some students raised questions of fairness, proportionality and constitutionality.

The BCI’s handling of the episode also came under scrutiny after it reversed its position three times on Thursday evening. It first halted enrolment of the entire batch, then withdrew the blanket ban hours later, saying the “vast majority” were innocent, while retaining the inquiry. It subsequently closed the proceedings altogether, saying the batch had no role in any disturbance or movement.

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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