Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the country will function according to the need of its people and in the guidance of the constitution, and nobody can give a warning to anyone. The minister's comment came a day after the Supreme Court made some strict observations regarding the government delaying the transfer of high court judges.

While taking a strict view of the government's inaction, Justice SK Kaul and AS Oka said "Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable".

While addressing the Allahabad High Court Bar Association event in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, Rijuju said, he read a report that says that Supreme Court has given us a warning.

"Public is the maalik of this country and we are the servants. We all are here for service. And our guide is the Constitution. According to the guidance of the Constitution and the wish of the public, the country will be governed. Nobody can give warning to anyone," the minister said

#WATCH | I saw a media report today that stated- Supreme Court has given a warning...The Indian Constitution is our guide. No one can give a warning to anyone: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Prayagraj, UP pic.twitter.com/oyoDfzLzIS — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

"We are very grateful that we have got an opportunity to serve this magnificent country. All those who are sitting here are privileged. You have become lawyers, judges after your hard work and study. So we are very fortunate that we have got the responsibility to do something for the country," Kiren Rijiju said at the event of the bar association.

The development comes on the day Centre cleared the names of five judges for elevation to the Supreme Court of India. The notification about the same was released on Saturday afternoon. The names which were under the consideration of the government since December include justices Pankaj Mithal (Rajasthan high court chief justice), Sanjay Karol (Patna high court chief justice), PV Sanjay Kumar (Manipur high court chief justice), Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Patna high court judge), and Manoj Misra (Allahabad high court judge).

The tussle between Supreme Court and the government over the collegium system is growing wider with time. Senior government functionaries including Vice-President and Law Minister have openly vouched for an alternate system for appointment for judges, while the apex court is expressing its displeasure over the government sitting on its recommendations for the appointment and transfer of judges.