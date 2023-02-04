Supreme Court can't warn, we all are serving public: Kiren Rijiju
- The minister's comment came a day after the Supreme Court made some strict observations regarding the government delaying the transfer of high court judges
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the country will function according to the need of its people and in the guidance of the constitution, and nobody can give a warning to anyone. The minister's comment came a day after the Supreme Court made some strict observations regarding the government delaying the transfer of high court judges.
