Supreme Court cancels Centre's ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:37 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban the channel's telecast on security grounds
The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Centre's denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, and pulled up the Ministry of Home Affairs for raising national security claims in "thin air" without facts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×