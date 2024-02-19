Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Deeply concerned about horse-trading': Supreme Court on Chandigarh Mayor elections

'Deeply concerned about horse-trading': Supreme Court on Chandigarh Mayor elections

Livemint

CJI DY Chandrachud expresses concern over Chandigarh Mayor polls, calls for transparency in vote counting process.

CJI DY CHandrachud on Monday expressed concern over the Chandigarh elections held recently.

Expressing concern over the Chandigarh Mayor polls, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “We are deeply concerned about the horse-trading which is taking place..."

“This whole business of horse trading which is going on is very disturbing. Let the entire video of counting of the votes be also produced tomorrow noon," said CJI DY Chandrachud during the hearing of the case on Monday.

While hearing the matter on Monday, the apex court refused to carry out fresh elections and proposed the declaration of the result after the recounting of the votes that were cast during the controversial Chandigarh mayoral polls.

However, this time the vote counting will be done regardless of the marks that were made on them by the previous Presiding Officer Anil Masih. The counting of votes for the second time would take place after the appointment of a new returning officer who is not associated with any political party. Moreover, the registrar general of HC will oversee the process, said CJI Chandrachud on Monday.

The Supreme Court also directed the administration to provide security to judicial officers to ensure the safety of officers and records.

“We will call for the ballot papers here, we will ask the HC reg general to depute a person and submit all the records before us tomorrow. We will list this tomorrow and see the ballot papers and decide what to do," Bar and Bench quoted CJI Chandrachud.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

