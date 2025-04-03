CJI Sanjiv Khanna, 29 Supreme Court judges will make assets public. Details here

Thirty SC judges, including CJI Sanjiv Khanna, have agreed to voluntarily disclose their assets on the apex court's website. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Apr 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Thirty SC judges, including CJI Sanjiv Khanna, have agreed to voluntarily disclose their assets on the apex court’s website. (Shrikant Singh)

Judges of the Supreme Court have on April 3 agreed to publically declare their assets on the apex court's website, when they assume office, according to a PTI report. This move comes in a bid to ensure transparency about apex court judges, it added.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna, 29 Supreme Court Judges Will Disclose Assets

According to a report, the decision was reached during a full court meeting of Supreme Court judges. The disclosure of assets will be voluntary and all released data will be uploaded on the Supreme Court website, as per the report.

“Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis,” the apex court website said.

The report added that as many as 30 Supreme Court judges, including Judge Sanjiv Khanna, the Chief Justice of India, have submitted their declarations of assets.

What Do The Disclosures Include?

"The full court of the Supreme Court had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office, and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice.

"This also includes declaration(s) by the Chief Justice of India. Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," the SC website said.

Why The Disclosures from SC Judges?

According to the LiveLaw report, while all judges have already submitted disclosures of their assets to the SC, it is not available publically.

The decision to publically disclose assets comes after cash was allegedly discovered after a fire at Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma's Lutyens residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14.

In the wake of the controversy, the apex court collegium recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma, from whom work was withdrawn by the Delhi High Court following a directive from the CJI, to his parent Allahabad High Court.

On March 26, Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) president Anil Tiwari met with the Union law minister and members of the Supreme Court collegium, urging them to reconsider Justice Verma's transfer.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Judges’ asset declarations aim to enhance transparency in the judiciary.
  • The initiative is voluntary, allowing judges to disclose their assets online.
  • This move may set a precedent for accountability in other governmental roles.

First Published:3 Apr 2025, 12:33 PM IST
