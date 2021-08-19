The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, has approved the appointment of six additional judges of the Karnataka High Court as permanent judges.

The judges who have been made permanent are – Justices Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar, Pradeep Singh Yerur and Maheshan Nagaprasanna.

In addition, the Collegium has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Justice Kausik Chanda, Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as a permanent judge.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

The Collegium has also proposed names of six judicial officers and one Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) member as judges of Telangana High Court.

In its meeting held on 17 August, also approved the proposal for theappointment of the Calcutta High Court's additional judge, Justice Kausik Chanda, as a permanent judge of that high court.

