Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of three Karnataka, Bombay, Gauhati High Court judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of three high court judges to the apex court following a meeting chaired by CJI B R Gavai to address court vacancies

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published26 May 2025, 07:04 PM IST
The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of three high court judges to the apex court: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar.

A five-member collegium, headed by CJI B R Gavai had met to discuss to fill up the vacancies in the court, reported legal news agency Live Law.

