The Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government over the water crisis faced by Delhiites and asked about the measures taken to address it.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday came down heavily on the Delhi government for the prevalence of tanker mafia and for water wastage in the city. The court asked, "What measures have you taken against them?"

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale told the AAP government that the court would ask the Delhi Police to take action in this matter if it can't deal with the tanker mafia, PTI reported.

The court further asked, "Water is coming from Himachal Pradesh, then where is the water going in Delhi? Why were false statements made before this court?"

“There is so much spillage, tanker mafias etc…what measures have you taken in this regard. People are suffering, we are seeing visuals on every news channel. What measures have you taken to control water wastage if water scarcity is a recurring problem in summers," the bench asked.

Advocate Shadan Farsat, who appeared for the Delhi government, said action is being taken to stop excess water wastage, including massive disconnection of water supplies.

The Court then asked the government to file a report stating the action taken for the loss of water. The matter will be taken up on Thursday.

The top court is hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis.

Delhiites have grappled with severe water shortages amid a sweltering heatwave over the past few days.

On June 6, the apex court's order decreed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi with prior intimation to Haryana. It further directed the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to measure water released by Himachal Pradesh at Hathnikund in Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)

