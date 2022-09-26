Supreme Court constitutional bench hearing to be live-streamed from tomorrow

Supreme Court constitutional bench hearing to be live-streamed from tomorrow3 min read . 10:32 PM IST
- The historic move of the apex court can be witnessed on their portal- webcast.gov.in/scindia/
The Supreme Court of India will live telecast the hearings of the constitutional bench from 27 September, a month after the apex court issued a notice to live stream hearings of the ceremonial bench.
The live stream will run through the webcast of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The proceedings can be watched in the Supreme Court's own platform webcast.gov.in
Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own “platform" to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use the YouTube.
The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said. People will be able to access the proceedings on their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.
On 26 August, the proceedings before the ceremonial bench of then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana were live-streamed to the public. Notably that was also Ramana's last day before retirement. The live-stream on 26 August remains the only instance of the court proceedings being live streamed till now.
According to reports, there are three constitution benches that are scheduled to sit for hearing on 27 September, Tuesday. These hearings will be presided by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul respectively.
The hearing presided by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit will hear the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota case. This is the case challenging the 103rd Constitution Amendment.
The Supreme Court said on Thursday that the EWS among upper castes could be promoted through various affirmative actions at the "threshold level" like giving them scholarships instead of 10 per cent quotas in government jobs and educational institutions, noting that poverty is not a “permanent thing."
The hearing presided by Justice Chandrachud is going to hear the petition regarding the rift in Shiv Sena that saw the Maharashtra's party break into Eknath Shinde faction and Uddhav Thackeray faction.
The third hearing will be presided by Justice Kaul that will hear the matter matter relating to the vailidity of the All India Bar Examination.
The proposition or idea of live-streaming cases was last accepted by the apex court of India on 26 September, 2018 in the Swapnil Tripathi case.
Meanwhile, Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that the Supreme Court's e-committee has been working to make digital infrastructure in the judicial system more accessible to persons with disabilities.
He mentioned that e-committee, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, has also created a judgement search portal accessible to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and over 75 lakh verdicts of the high court will be freely available.
"The e-committee of the Supreme Court has been working to make the digital infrastructure of the Indian judicial system more accessible to persons with disabilities.
"We have introduced audio captchas on the Supreme Court as well as high court websites to ensure that the visually impaired professionals face no hindrances in looking up the cause list or the case status," he said.
