Supreme Court cuts mandatory legal practice for civil judge aspirants from 3 years to 1: What it means for them

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its May 2025 ruling on eligibility for entry-level judicial service examinations, cutting the mandatory legal practice requirement for law graduates from three years to one year, according to PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices AG Masih and K Vinod Chandran delivered the decision by a 2:1 majority while rejecting a review petition

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Under the revised framework, successful candidates will be required to complete training at a judicial academy followed by an additional one-year clerkship.

What SC said

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the new mandatory legal practice requirement for civil judge aspirants set by the Supreme Court? ⌵ The Supreme Court has cut the mandatory legal practice requirement for civil judge aspirants from three years to one year. 2 Why did the Supreme Court revise the legal practice requirement for judicial service exams? ⌵ The revision was made to provide relief to young lawyers and recent law graduates, noting that the previous three-year requirement caused difficulties. 3 How will the new eligibility criteria for judicial examinations affect law graduates? ⌵ Law graduates will now be eligible to apply for judicial examinations without needing to provide proof of three years of legal practice, but they must complete training at a judicial academy and an additional one-year clerkship. 4 Should aspiring civil judges be concerned about the transition from three years to one year of practice? ⌵ While the transition may lead to an influx of candidates, it aims to ease entry into the judiciary, ensuring young advocates still gain necessary practical exposure through training and clerkship. 5 What will the training process entail for successful candidates under the new ruling? ⌵ Successful candidates will undergo a one-year training as trainee judicial officers, including a structured clerkship period divided between law clerks and sitting judges.

The court also clarified that candidates applying for judicial examinations notified between May 25, 2025, and March 31, 2027, will remain eligible to appear without having to meet the prior practice requirement.

"The direction is that all law graduates will be eligible to apply notwithstanding the three-year practice requirement, having regard to the fact that more than one year has elapsed since the judgment under review was pronounced. Such candidates, for the purposes of their applications, will be deemed to have completed one year of active practice and shall not be required to produce a certificate of practice in respect of the said period," Bar and Bench quoted the Court as saying.

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It mentioned successful candidates would initially be appointed as trainee judicial officers for a year, followed by another year of structured clerkship.

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"The first six months shall be spent as a law clerk under the supervision of the Principal District Judge or members of the higher judicial service, and the remaining six months under the supervision of sitting judges of the concerned High Court. The aforesaid one-year period of law clerkship shall also be treated as equivalent to one year of practice at the Bar for the purposes of satisfying the three-year requirement," the Court mentioned.

On May 20, 2025, the Supreme Court had ruled that fresh law graduates could not appear for entry-level judicial service exams without completing at least three years of legal practice.

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It observed that reinstating the three-year practice requirement without a transitional mechanism had caused difficulties for young lawyers and recent law graduates, warranting limited relief.

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The court further clarified that the revised framework will apply to candidates appearing for judicial service examinations notified on or after April 1, 2027.

The apex court delivered the ruling on a series of review pleas against its May 2025 judgment that introduced a three-year legal practice requirement for candidates seeking direct recruitment to the judicial service as Civil Judges (Junior Division).

While reading out the majority decision, CJI Kant stated the bench found no grounds to revisit the earlier judgment’s core principle that aspiring judicial officers should have practical exposure to the legal profession before entering the judiciary.

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However, the court stressed that any prior-experience requirement must have a rational connection with the objective and should not unduly burden young advocates. It clarified that there was no need to reconsider its earlier ruling on the importance of prior legal experience.

The Supreme Court had reserved its ruling on July 28 after hearing several review and writ petitions challenging the earlier decision.

Earlier, on March 13, the court directed all high courts to extend the application deadline for Civil Judge (Junior Division) recruitment to April 30.

The bench had also invited views from high courts, National Law Universities and other law institutions on the requirement of three years of legal practice for candidates seeking to appear for entry-level judicial service examinations.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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