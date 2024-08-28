Fraudster poses as Supreme Court Chief Justice Chandrachud, demands ₹500 for cab ride- Here’s what happened

The Supreme Court of India lodged a cyber crime complaint against a social media handle impersonating Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and requesting 500 for a cab fare. The complaint was filed after a viral screenshot caught CJI Chandrachud's attention. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST
The Supreme Court filed a cyber crime complaint after a social media scammer impersonated Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and sought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 for a cab fare.
The Supreme Court filed a cyber crime complaint after a social media scammer impersonated Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and sought ₹500 for a cab fare.(ANI)

The Supreme Court of India approached Delhi Police after a social media scammer impersonated the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and sought money for a cab fare, Hindustan Times reported. Delhi Police registered the cyber-crime complaint on Tuesday.

Bringing attention to a screenshot message that went viral on social media on Sunday, CJI Chandrachud raised the issue. The Supreme Court's security department responded by filing a complaint with the cyber-crime department of the Delhi Police, on the instructions of the CJI.

Also Read | Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to BRS MLC K Kavitha

Find out what the scammer's message stated

Using Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud's name and image on its social media handle, the fraudster sought 500 from an X (formerly Twitter) user. Impersonating as CJI, the scammer said that he needed to get a cab to attend a Collegium meeting and requested money from a user identified as Kailash Meghwal.

The fraudster put forth the request with the promise to return the money once he reached the Supreme Court. The screenshot of the post suggests that the impersonator was “stranded” at Delhi's Connaught Place (CP).

Also Read | Supreme Court declines Byju’s plea to block formation of creditors’ committee

The message stated, “Hello, I am CJI and we have urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Connaught Place can you send me 500rs for cab?” according to the report in Hindustan Times. Furthermore, to add a touch of authenticity to the message, the scammer followed the above message with another text that stated “Sent from iPad.”

Also Read | ‘Can’t pick and choose any accused,’ Top 7 things SC said in K Kavitha bail case

This comes months after a similar impersonation incident in which a 42-year-old man was arrested in March this year. He was apprehended for duping two people of 4 lakh allegedly by impersonating a Delhi Police crime branch inspector. The scammer executed the scheme under the guise of selling luxury cars and expensive cell phones, which were supposedly auctioned by Delhi courts at big bargain prices. Subsequently, he was arrested in the cheating case registered at the Subzi Mandi police station in January.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaFraudster poses as Supreme Court Chief Justice Chandrachud, demands ₹500 for cab ride- Here’s what happened

