Tamil Nadu to file review plea after Supreme Court strikes down domicile-based reservations for PG medical courses

Tamil Nadu is set to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order, which declared domicile-based reservations for postgraduate medical courses as "unconstitutional."
Earlier on Wednesday, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and SVN Bhatti said that state quota seats must be filled based on merit in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.
The top court held that providing domicile residence-based reservations for admission to PG medical courses within the state quota is constitutionally impermissible. It stated, “Residence-based reservation in PG medical courses is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.”
"We are all domiciles in the territory of India. There is nothing like a provincial or state domicile. There is only one domicile. We are all residents of India. We have the right to choose residence anywhere in India and to carry out trade and profession anywhere in the country. The Constitution also gives us the right to choose admission in educational institutions across India," said the top court while delivering the judgment, as reported by ANI.
The Supreme Court, while invalidating domicile-based reservations for future postgraduate medical admissions, clarified that the ruling would not impact the reservations already granted to students. The decision followed appeals by some students challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling that deemed domicile reservations in PG medical admissions unconstitutional.
