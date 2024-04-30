Supreme Court questions timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, ED to respond on May 3
The Supreme Court has questioned the timing of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case. The CM was arrested on March 21, just before the Lok Sabha polls. The court has asked the ED to respond to queries on May 3.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in connection with the excise policy case.
