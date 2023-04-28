Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the court had directed Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed.
Extending the scope of its 2022 order beyond three states, the Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories to register cases against those making hate speeches even if no complaint has been made.
