comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 09 2023 15:29:45
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.3 0.72%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 577.5 -0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,377.8 -1.03%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 0.86%
Business News/ News / India/  Supreme Court directs high courts to fast-track trials against MPs, MLAs. Details here
Back Back

Supreme Court directs high courts to fast-track trials against MPs, MLAs. Details here

 Livemint

To ensure faster disposal of criminal cases against lawmakers, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, directed high courts to set up special bench to monitor cases for their speedy disposal

The Supreme Court asked high courts to set up special bench to monitor criminal trials against lawmakers (HT)Premium
The Supreme Court asked high courts to set up special bench to monitor criminal trials against lawmakers (HT)

To ensure speedy disposal of criminal cases against lawmakers, the Supreme Court directed high courts to set up a special bench to monitor criminal cases against lawmakers. The apex court, on Thursday, also asked special courts not to adjourn proceedings in such matters except “for rare and compelling reasons", reported PTI.

Also Read: SC refuses relief to personal guarantors under bankruptcy code

At present, there are more than 5,000 criminal cases against lawmakers pending in court. In its verdict, the Supreme Court directed high courts, district judges and special courts, to give priority to criminal cases against membbers of Parliament, legislative assemblies and legislative councils.

Also Read: Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of three new judges for the apex court

"The learned Chief Justice of the High Court shall register a suo motu case titled as 'In Re Designated Courts for MPs/MLAs' to monitor early disposal of criminal cases pending against the members of parliament and the legislative assemblies," said one of the directions passed by the bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR AQI: ‘It’s your job': Supreme Court raps Punjab govt over stubble burning as Delhi breathes polluted air

SC asks to create an independent tab on website for district-wise info of cases

The Supreme Court bench also directed high courts to create an independent tab on the website to provide district-wise information about the details of year of the filing, number of subject cases pending and the stage of proceedings.

"While monitoring the subject cases, the special bench may pass such orders or directions as are necessary for expeditious disposal, clarified the court," the bench said.

"Under Article 227 of the Constitution, the high courts are entrusted with the power of superintendence over the subordinate judiciary. We deem it appropriate to leave it to the high courts to evolve such a method or apply such measures that they deem expedient for an effective monitoring of the subject cases," the bench said.

In a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by by Ashwini Upadhyay through lawyer Ashwani Dubey, sought early disposal of criminal cases against politicians. The petition also asked for a life term ban on politicians upon conviction in criminal cases and setting up of special courts for this purpose in the country.

As per one of the latest reports of the amicus curiae of November 14, 2022, there there are 5,175 cases against politicians and 2,116 criminal cases are pending for more than five years. The numbers are rising every day.

In her petition, Ashwini Upadhyay also challenged the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act which restrict the term of disqualification as the period of sentence plus six years after the release.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 03:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App