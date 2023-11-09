Supreme Court directs high courts to fast-track trials against MPs, MLAs. Details here
To ensure speedy disposal of criminal cases against lawmakers, the Supreme Court directed high courts to set up a special bench to monitor criminal cases against lawmakers. The apex court, on Thursday, also asked special courts not to adjourn proceedings in such matters except “for rare and compelling reasons", reported PTI.