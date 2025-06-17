Supreme Court directs Karnataka to respond on theatre protection for release of Kamal Haasan's ‘Thug Life’

In a plea seeking protection of theatres in Karnataka over the release of Kamal Haasan movie ‘Thug Life’, the Supreme Court today directed the Karnataka government to file their response by tomorrow. The apex-court stated that it had issued notice to the respondent State seeking its response, in the last hearing, considering the urgency of the matter, ANI reported.

M Mahesh Reddy filed a plea challenging the non release of the movie in Karnataka.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan said that the rule of law demands that every film which has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must be permitted to be released and mobs and vigilantes shall not be allowed to take to the streets and create ruckus over the issue. The top court also ordered that the case pending before the Karnataka High Court on this issue be transferred to itself.

"Thug Life" released in cinema halls on June 5 across the country. However, the Tamil film, marking Haasan’s reunion with director Mani Ratnam since 1987’s Nayakan, was unable to release in Karnataka due to a major controversy triggered by the 70-year-old actor’s remarks about the Kannada language.

The Supreme Court also opposed the High Court’s remarks demanding an apology for Haasan’s remark about the Kannada language, stating that it had no business to seek such an apology, PTI reported. The high court had slammed Haasan for his comment indicating that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", and said that a "single apology could have resolved the situation."

The actor reportedly made the remark at a promotional event in Chennai for his film, which led to a backlash in Karnataka, opening the way for the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to declare that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.