SC dismisses Oppo appeal against Delhi HC verdict2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:22 PM IST
While the top court allowed Oppo three weeks to comply with the high court order, it held that there was no justification to intervene at this stage.
MUMBAI : The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Guangdong Oppo Mobile challenging a Delhi Court order that directed the Chinese smartphone maker to deposit 23% of the amount paid towards “royalty"under a 2018 licensing pact for alleged infringement of the Finnish company’s (Nokia) three standard essential patents in cellular technology.