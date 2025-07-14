Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging tribunal's order extending ban on SIMI under UAPA

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging an order of a judicial tribunal which confirmed the five-year extension of ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the plea challenging the tribunal's July 24, 2024 order.

The tribunal was constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 after the Centre had on January 29, 2024 decided to extend the ban on SIMI for five years.

The SIMI was first declared outlawed in 2001 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and since then the ban has been extended periodically.

The SIMI was established on April 25, 197 as a front organisation of youth and students, having faith in Jamait-e-Islami-Hind (JEIH). However, the organisation declared itself independent in 1993 through a resolution.

On January 29, 2024, the government declared the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) an 'Unlawful Association' for a further five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. The last ban on SIMI was imposed on January 31, 2019.

SIMI is continuing to be involved in formenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country, which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

Many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.