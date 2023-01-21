Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking ‘one person one car’2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:17 AM IST
- The apex court rejected the petition saying that the Supreme court cannot intervene in policy matters
Vehicular emissions contribute to a good chunk of air pollution in India and as the situation worsens policy measures are also enacted to control it like the Delhi government's famous Odd-Even policy. Supreme Court on Friday came across a petition targeting the same issue which seeked enforcement of the “one car one person" norm. The PIL also asked to impose an environmental tax on every second vehicle a person purchases.
