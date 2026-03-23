Supreme Court disposes Sonam Wangchuk's wife's plea against NSA detention, says ‘nothing left’ — Here's what happened

The Supreme Court of India today disposed a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act (NSA), PTI reported.

The SC bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale in their hearing said that the central government has revoked its detention order on 14 March and thus “there was nothing left in the matter”, the report added.

The apex court had earlier asked the government to consider possibilities to relook Wangchuk's detention due to his health condition. He was being housed at the Jodhpur Central Jail.

Centre revoked Sonam Wangchuk's detention: What happened? On 14 March, the Centre announced that it has revoked, with immediate effect, the detention of Wangchuk under the NSA. This came close to six months after the Ladakh-based activist was arrested following violent protests in Leh that left four people dead, as per the report.

Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025, two days after protests demanding statehood for Ladakh turned violent. The protestors also demanded that the state be included under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

A total of four people died and more than 45 others, including 22 policemen, were injured in the protests.

‘We are seeing it as a positive step’: Sonam Wangchuk Speaking to reporters on Sunday after returning to Leh, Wangchuk expressed hope for constructive talks over the status of Ladakh and said that the movement would be peaceful. He noted that “a lot went wrong”, but the focus going forward should be on correcting past mistakes. He also called on the Centre to release others still facing legal action for the protests, as per another PTI report.

Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and a large number of well-wishers gathered to welcome gave Wangchuk a grand reception at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport on 22 March.

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“A new step has been taken, and we are seeing it as a positive one. Although some people say it is about defeat or victory, we do not want to see it that way. If they take one step there, we take two here; if we take two, they take four - that is our expectation from those involved,” the climate activist added.

On the possibility of fresh protests, Wangchuk said he hopes such a situation would not arise and asserted that any future movement would remain peaceful. “If it does, we will walk on the path of righteousness, truth and peace. We will not deviate from peace or truth,” he stated.

He further said that he plans to meet the families of those who died during the protests to salute and thank them for their sacrifices.