Supreme Court dubs ED director's extension illegal - All you need to know about SK Mishra1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Enforcement Director SK Mishra is set to retire on July 31 after the Supreme Court deemed his third tenure extension illegal.
Enforcement Director SK Mishra is set to retire on July 31 after the Supreme Court deemed this third tenure extension illegal. The Centre contends that a third extension (till November) was necessitated by an upcoming Financial Action Task Force peer review. Following the order, the apex court had begun hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the extension.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×