Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Media can't be stopped from reporting discussions in higher courts: Supreme Court tells Election Commission

Media can't be stopped from reporting discussions in higher courts: Supreme Court tells Election Commission

Premium
The SC bench today heard the EC's plea challenging the Madras HC's murder charges remark.
2 min read . 12:13 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The apex court observed that the Election Commission of India's prayer to stop media from reporting oral observations is too far-fetched and can't be allowed

The media is a powerful watchdog in democracy, it cannot be stopped from reporting any court hearing, the Supreme Court informed the Election Commission (EC) on Monday.

The media is a powerful watchdog in democracy, it cannot be stopped from reporting any court hearing, the Supreme Court informed the Election Commission (EC) on Monday.

The apex court observed that the EC's prayer to stop media from reporting oral observations is too far-fetched and can't be allowed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The apex court observed that the EC's prayer to stop media from reporting oral observations is too far-fetched and can't be allowed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We cannot say that media will not report the discussion that takes place in Court. The discussion that takes place is in as much public interest as the final order of the Court. The discussion in Court is a dialogue between the bar and the bench. Media is a very powerful watchdog in protecting the sanctity of this process," a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The SC also said, "We don't want to demoralise HCs as they are vital pillars of democracy."

The top court asked the EC to take Madras HC's observations in the right spirit.

The EC last week approached the top court against what it called "blatantly disparaging remarks" by the Madras HC over holding elections amid India's deadly second wave of Covid-19.

The SC bench today heard the poll panel's plea challenging the Madras HC's "murder charges" remark.

The Madras HC on 26 April had slammed the EC and said it "should probably be booked for murder" for allowing political rallies amid a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Why underprivileged citizens are most likely to fall prey to police excesses

3 min read . 12:23 PM IST
Premium

24 dead in Karnataka hospital due to oxygen shortage: Report

1 min read . 12:01 PM IST
Premium

Retail rentals decline in high street retail locations due to covid

2 min read . 11:48 AM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh: Covid-19 curfew extended by 2 days till 6 May. Details here

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST

"Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid-19. Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably," the Madras HC said in its observations.

SC reserves order on EC's plea

The SC reserved its order on the EC's plea against Madras HC remarks holding its officials responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases and fastening them with murder charges.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah stated that it didn't want to "demoralise" the high courts as they are vital pillars of the democracy, and the various critical remarks, as alleged by the EC, are often said in an open dialogue between the bar and the bench.

The SC said it would pronounce its order "expeditiously" on the EC's plea against critical remarks such as fastening murder charges against its officials.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.