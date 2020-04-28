Supreme Court employee tests positive for novel coronavirus

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court employee tested positive for novel coronavirus infection late on Monday. The class IV employee of the apex court had last reported to work on 16 April.

The family of the affected has been quarantined and two registrars at the top court as well.

People aware of the developments told Mint that efforts are being made to trace all who came in contact with the affected employee. Efforts are also being made to screen all those who attended court on 16 April and came in contact with the affected person.

Given the lockdown and to adhere to social distancing norms, the apex court has been functioning through video-conferencing, with only urgent cases being heard. Court journalists can witness the hearings through a connection set up in a room on the premises of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has heard 593 matters via video-conferencing and delivered judgement in 215 of them in the month during the unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

(PTI contributed to the story.)

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated