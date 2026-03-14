The Supreme Court’s landmark 11 March 2026 ruling that authorized the withdrawal of life support for 32-year-old Harish Rana is being hailed as a historic milestone for providing a humanitarian judgment for patients trapped in biological survival without any hope of regaining consciousness.
Mint Explainer | The gaps in India's withdrawal of life support protocols
SummaryThough the Supreme Court has permitted passive euthanasia under evolving guidelines, the lack of awareness means families and doctors often face uncertainty
The Supreme Court’s landmark 11 March 2026 ruling that authorized the withdrawal of life support for 32-year-old Harish Rana is being hailed as a historic milestone for providing a humanitarian judgment for patients trapped in biological survival without any hope of regaining consciousness.