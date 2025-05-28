Supreme Court extends interim bail for Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Supreme Court extends interim bail for Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University, linked to a social media post about Operation Sindoor.

Published28 May 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Supreme Court extends interim bail given to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor and head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Haryana, in relation to a social media post on Operation Sindoor, ANI reported.

On May 21, the Supreme Court granted bail to Mahmudabad but refused to stay the investigation into the matter, allowing further legal proceedings.

SC further asked Haryana police to apprise it about their response to NHRC notice on FIRs against Mahmudabad, PTI reported.

(This is a breaking news)

