Supreme Court extends protection from arrest for ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar until April 21

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar until April 21. Khedkar is facing allegations of cheating and misusing OBC and disability quota benefits during the civil services examination process.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma noted the arguments made by Khedkar’s counsel, who stated that a rejoinder to the Delhi government's reply had been submitted but had not yet been officially recorded, PTI reported.

Taking this into consideration, the court scheduled the next hearing for April 21 and directed the Supreme Court registry to verify the status of the rejoinder filed by Khedkar.

The bench, meanwhile, allowed the plea of her counsel that the protection from arrest granted her on January 15 in the case be extended till the next date of hearing.

On March 18, the top court orally told Khedkar that she cannot avail separate attempts to clear the test as an "able candidate" and a “disabled candidate”.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, had said they need custodial interrogation of Khedkar to ascertain the identity of the middlemen involved in the alleged scam of preparing fake disability certificates for UPSC aspirants.

Advocate Bina Madhavan, appearing for Khedkar, had said they have written to the probe agency about her willingness to cooperate in the investigation.

On January 15, the top court gave Khedkar protection from arrest and sought the response of the Delhi government and the UPSC on her plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Her counsel had earlier argued that the Delhi High Court made strong observations against Khedkar while dismissing her anticipatory bail plea.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination for availing reservation benefits.

She had refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar and said an investigation was needed to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system, and allowing reprieve would adversely impact it.

Puja Khedkar was initially granted interim protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court on August 12, 2024, when it issued a notice on her anticipatory bail plea. This protection has since been extended periodically. Advertisement

Following the revelations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) took a series of actions against her, including the filing of a criminal case for allegedly misrepresenting her identity to avail multiple attempts in the civil services examination. Additionally, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Khedkar, charging her with various criminal offences related to the case.

