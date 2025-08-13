Supreme Court finds Bihar's SIR ‘actually inclusive’ and ‘voter friendly’ despite exclusion of Aadhaar — Here's why

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that Bihar's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll was “voter friendly” given that the 11 documents required to be submitted by an elector as opposed to only seven documents in summary revision conducted previously.

The remarks were made by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi as they resumed the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's June 24 decision to conduct the SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

Hearing the petitions, the bench observed that contrary to the petitioners' arguments that non-acceptance of Aadhaar was exclusionary, the large number of acceptable documents show that the SIR was “actually inclusionary”.

“The number of documents in summary revision conducted earlier in the state was seven and in SIR it is 11, which shows it is voter friendly. We understand your arguments that non-acceptance of Aadhaar is exclusionary but a high number of documents is actually inclusionary,” the bench said.