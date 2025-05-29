Supreme Court gets three new judges, Govt notifies appointments

The Union government on 29 May notifed the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court, following the President’s assent to the collegium’s recommendations.

The new appointments are NV Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and AS Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced.

With their appointments, the Supreme Court will reach its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) NV Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) AS Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India,” Meghwal said in a post on X.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai decided to recommend the three names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

The collegium to appoint new judges comprises the five seniormost judges in the top court. The judges are expected to be sworn in by Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai on 30 May morning.

The collegium had recommended the elevation of the three judges In its meeting on 26 May, 2025.

Other collegium decisions On 26 May, the collegium also recommended the appointment of five new chief justices in high courts and the shuffling of chief justices in four other high courts.