Justice H N Kotiswar Singh and Judge R Mahadevan have been elevated to Supreme Court.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday cleared the appointment of two judges to the Supreme Court, including one from Manipur.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

"The President has appointed Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu& Kashmir and Ladakh (PHC Manipur), Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and Judge, Madras High Court, R Mahadevan as Judges of the Supreme Court."

Singh is the first judge from Manipur to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recently recommended names of Singh and Mahadevan for elevation to the top court.

Once Singh and Mahadevan take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the chief justice.

The vacancies were created after Justice Aniruddha Bose retired on April 10, 2024 and Justice AS Bopanna retired on May 19, 2024.

Who is Justice Singh — Justice Singh originally hails from Manipur.

— He was born on March 1, 1963 at Imphal.

— In 1983, Singh graduated from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College

— He also did LLB from Delhi University.

— On March 31, 2008, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Gauhati High Court

— In October 2011, he was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court. Following the formation of the Manipur High Court, he was transferred there.

— In February 2023, he was appointed as chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

— In February 2028, at the age of 65, he will demit office.

The Collegium resolution stated that Singh's appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East.

Who is Justice Mahadevan — Justice Mahadevan was born on June 10, 1963.

— He was elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court in 2013.

— At present, he is the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

— He will demit office in June 2028.

— He served as Additional Government Pleader (Taxes) for Tamil Nadu, additional Central Government Standing Counsel

The Collegium said that being conversant with the work of Justice Mahadevan on the judicial side and as a senior judge of the High Court, the Collegium is of the view that he is eminently suitable for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court," the Collegium.

It added that Justice Mahadevan belongs to a backward community from the State of Tamil Nadu and his appointment will bring diversity to the Bench.

Who were in collegium? The collegium consisted of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy.

