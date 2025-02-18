SC grants bail to Christian Michel after over 6 years in custody in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to British citizen Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In March 2024, Christian Michel had filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting for immediate release from jail, citing right to life and freedom. In 2024, Michel had said he has spent five years and three months in jail, while the maximum punishment in the case, if he is found guilty, is five years.

He said the investigation is not over and the trial has not even started, so his further judicial detention is "illegal".

Who is British citizen Christian Michel? Christian Michel James is a British businessman who was active in the Indian defense sector and is a key figure in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. Michel along with Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are accused of bribing influential individuals in India to secure a deal for AgustaWestland helicopters.

In June 2016, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that Michel received €42 million in kickbacks from AgustaWestland for facilitating the helicopter deal, disguising these payments as legitimate transactions.

Michel was arrested in Dubai in February 2017 and extradited to India in December 2018.

What is the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam? The AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, also known as the Indian helicopter bribery scandal, is a corruption case involving the purchase of 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters by the Indian government for VVIP transport. Here are the key details:

Contract Overview: In February 2010, the Indian government, under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), signed a contract worth approximately ₹3,600 crore with AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of the Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica, to procure AW101 helicopters intended for VVIP's travel including – India's President and Prime Minister

Allegations of Corruption Bribery and Manipulation: The scandal surfaced in early 2013 when investigations revealed that bribes were allegedly paid to middlemen and Indian officials to secure the deal. Reports indicated that specifications for the helicopters were manipulated to favor AgustaWestland, including changes to operating ceilings and maximum altitudes24.

Middlemen Involvement: Key figures in the scandal included Christian Michel and other middlemen who facilitated the bribery process. Evidence presented in Italian courts suggested that around €51 million was funneled to various Indian officials and politicians through a complex web of accounts.

