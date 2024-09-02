Delhi excise scam case: Supreme Court grants bail to former AAP media incharge Vijay Nair

Delhi excise scam case: Supreme Court grants bail to former AAP media incharge Vijay Nair in the Delhi excise scam case

Livemint
Updated2 Sep 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Delhi excise scam case: Supreme Court grants bail to former AAP media incharge Vijay Nair(HT_PRINT)

Delhi excise scam case: The Supreme Court of India (SC), has on September 2, granted bail to former Aam Admi Party's (AAP) media incharge Vijay Nair in the alleged Delhi excise scam case.

A Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti said that the Enforcement Directorate has not been able to complete trial on time despite its assurances to the Court and around 350 witnesses have to be examined, according to a report in Bar and Bench.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court extends CM Kejriwal’s custody till Sept 3

"When the case of Manish Sisodia was taken by this court, the assurance was given by ED that trial would be concluded within 6 to 8 months but as can be seen that trial is yet to commence. While assurance was given by ED on October 30, 2023 on early conclusion of trial within 6 to 8 months, it is seen that as many as 40 persons have been arrayed as accused. The prosecution seeks to examine around 350 witnesses," the Court observed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Nair's bail comes less than a week after the Supreme Court granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case. The SC reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED over the nature of the probe they have conducted in the case.

The Court has already granted bail to AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, apart from Kavitha in the case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, continues to be in jail in the case.

Also Read | ’Taken out of context’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Kavitha’s bail remark

The Court further noted that Nair has been in custody for 23 months and that trial cannot become a punishment. "In the case at hand, the petitioner is in custody for 23 months and his incarceration as undertrial cannot be a mode of punishment without trial being commenced. The universal rule of bail being rule and jail being exception will be defeated if the petitoner is kept incarcerated without trial being started," the Court stated.

Hence, the top court ordered that Nair be released on bail, Bar and Bench said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi excise scam case: Supreme Court grants bail to former AAP media incharge Vijay Nair

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.35
    01:41 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -0.45 (-0.29%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.35
    01:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.2 (0.08%)

    Bharat Electronics

    295.35
    01:41 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -4.05 (-1.35%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,798.00
    01:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -31.2 (-0.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company

    666.35
    01:36 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    59.65 (9.83%)

    Aegis Logis

    808.60
    01:36 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    56.15 (7.46%)

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings

    719.50
    01:36 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    36.25 (5.31%)

    Bajaj Holdings & Investment

    10,587.30
    01:36 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    519.15 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue