Who is Shabir Ahmed Shah? Supreme Court grants bail to Kashmiri separatist leader in terror funding case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a case related to terror funding, PTI reported. A bench of the Supreme Court of India comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said a detailed order will follow, along with strict bail conditions for Shabir Ahmed Shah.

The order came after the court heard rejoinder arguments presented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves for Shah, while senior advocate Siddharth Luthra represented the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

What did the court say? During the proceedings, the bench highlighted several irregularities in the trial and noted Shah’s prolonged period of incarceration.

Earlier, on 4 September last year, the apex court had declined to grant him interim bail and issued a notice to the NIA seeking its response to Shah’s petition challenging a 12 June 2025 order of the Delhi High Court, which had denied him bail.

The high court had rejected his plea, stating that the risk of his engaging in similar unlawful activities or influencing witnesses could not be ruled out.

Shah was arrested by the NIA on 4 June 2019.

In 2017, the NIA booked 12 people on allegations of conspiracy for raising funds to disrupt by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the central government.

Shah was alleged to have played a “substantial role” in facilitating a separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir by inciting the general public to raise slogans in support of Jammu and Kashmir's secession, paying tributes to the family of slain terrorists by eulogising them as “martyrs”, receiving money through hawala transactions and raising funds via cross-LoC trade, which were allegedly used to fuel subversive and militant activities.

Who is Shabir Ahmed Shah? Shabir Ahmed Shah, commonly known as Shabir Shah, is a Kashmiri separatist leader and politician. He was born on 14 June 1953, in Kadipora, Anantnag district, south Kashmir, into a business family, and completed his education up to the higher secondary level.

In 1998, he established the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), a separatist political group.

The NIA had earlier raised objections before the Supreme Court over his use of the phrase “Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir” instead of simply referring to “India.”

On 31 October 2025, during the hearing of the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised objections in the Supreme Court of India to the use of the phrase “Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir” instead of simply “India”.

Referring seemingly to Shah’s speeches from the 1990s, Mehta argued that no one can describe it as “Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir.”

