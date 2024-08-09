The apex court granted bail to Sisodia on certain conditions, including submitting his passport and appearing twice a week in front of an investigating officer. Manish Sisodia was also asked to furnish a bail bond of ₹10 lakh with two sureties. The apex court also ordered the former Delhi deputy CM to surrender his passport and report twice a week on Monday and Thursday before IO. He was also warned that any attempt to influence or tamper with evidence may land him in trouble.