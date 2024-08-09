Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Supreme Court grants bail to Manish Sisodia in excise policy irregularities case with conditions

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets bail in Delhi Excise scam case in CBI, ED case

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday receive bail in excise policy irregularities case with conditions

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia received a major relief from the Supreme Court on Friday after he was released on bail in both ED and CBI cases linked to Delhi excise scam irregularities.

The apex court granted bail to Sisodia on certain conditions, including submitting his passport and appearing twice a week in front of an investigating officer. Manish Sisodia was also asked to furnish a bail bond of 10 lakh with two sureties. The apex court also ordered the former Delhi deputy CM to surrender his passport and report twice a week on Monday and Thursday before IO. He was also warned that any attempt to influence or tamper with evidence may land him in trouble.

In its order, the court refused to accept ED request restricting him from visiting the secretariat or CM office as had been imposed on Arvind Kejriwal while granting him bail

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

