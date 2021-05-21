The Supreme Court has granted bail to rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was arrested in a sedition case lodged by Andhra Pradesh Police against him.

The Andhra MP's arrest on 14 May followed weeks after he asked a CBI special court to cancel the bail granted to his party founder, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a disproportionate assets case.

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai, while referring to Raju’s medical report received from the Army hospital at Secunderabad, said it cannot be ruled out that the MP was “ill-treated" in the custody.

Pictures of welts on Raju's feet had gone viral on social media. The YSR Congress, however, said an examination by a team of doctors from Guntur Government Hospital had revealed he had a pre-existing medical condition that caused the reddening of his feet and legs.

The apex court imposed several bail conditions on Raju, including that he would not give any interview to the media with regard to the case.

On May 17, the top court had ordered forthwith transfer of Raju to the Army hospital at Secunderabad in neighbouring Telangana for medical examination and hospitalization till further orders.

Raju, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Narsapuram parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh, alleged that the sedition case has been lodged against him by state police "because of political vendetta" as he has been criticizing "the action of his own party".

With agency inputs

