The Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera on 23 February, after he said that he had apologised for the statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader was deplaned by the Delhi Police personnel at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound Indigo flight 6E 204 and was arrested.

Here's top 10 developments:

1) Khera, along with Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were heading to Raipur for the Congress' 85th Plenary Session, when Khera was deplaned by Police at Delhi Airport.

2) He was then presented before Dwarka court where the Delhi Police was supposed to Assam Police on transit remand.

3) However, after the apology by the Congress leader for allegedly making “derogatory" remarks against PM Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Khera till 28 February.

4) Also, the apex court issued notice to Assam Police and UP Police on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs. The bench said that till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court.

5) Representing Pawan Khera, senior advocate AS Singhvi told the Supreme Court that making those statements (against PM Modi) was “a mistake, a slip of tongue". Singhvi also sought interim relief for Pawan Khera and consolidation of FIR since several are being registered across the country.

6) Reacting to the swift action by Delhi Police, the Congress spokesperson said that the authorities flat out lied to him while trying to get him off a plane. He even called it brazen violation of rules and his personal liberty.

7) Accusing BJP government of "dictatorship", Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard.

8) Earlier, BJP has sought Khera's arrest over allegations that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an FIR was filed at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district under various sections of the IPC.

9) Commenting on the latest arrest row, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to prove that he is a loyalist. Fake FIR registered against Pawan Khera. What crime did he commit? We will fight for the truth & they can’t silence us. We will fight this legally."

10) Even Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemned the arrest of Pawan Khera.

