Pawan Khera deplaned, arrested for remarks against PM Modi, gets Supreme Court relief: Top points
- Earlier in the day, the Congress leader was deplaned by the Delhi Police personnel at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound Indigo flight 6E 204 and was arrested.
The Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera on 23 February, after he said that he had apologised for the statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
