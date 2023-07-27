The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue till 15 September, a month less than what the India government has sought from the apex court. The Supreme Court of India cited ‘larger public interest’ for the extension granted to the ED chief.

Supreme Court of India also noted that there would not be any further extension and that Sanjay Kumar Mishra shall cease to occupy the post from midnight of 15-16 September.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled Indian Government had approached the Supreme Court of India seeking Kumar's continuance as the ED chief till 15 October.

On Thursday the apex court heard Centre's plea for extending ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till 15 October. During the hearing, Centre mentioned that some neighbouring countries want India to fall into Financial Action Task Force(FATF)'s 'grey list' and therefore ED chief's is post continuity is necessary. Centre said that Kumar's absence during the ongoing FATF review will adversely impact India's national interests.

The Supreme Court had earlier called the repeated extensions granted to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra as ‘illegal’.

The Centre also emphasised that Mishra, 63, has been engaged in preparation of documents and fulfilling other requirements for mutual evaluation since the beginning of the year 2020 and, accordingly, his continuation in this arduous and delicate process at this "critical stage" is essential.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a global body that leads action to tackle money laundering and terror financing.

The top court had on 11 July held as "illegal" two successive extensions of one year each granted to Mishra and said the Centre's orders were in "breach" of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term.

It had also curtailed Mishra's extended tenure to July 31 from November.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said it was granting the extension in "larger public and national interest" but that Mishra will cease to remain ED chief from the midnight of September 15.

During the hearing, the top court questioned the Centre for seeking an extension and asked if the entire department is "full of incompetent people" except the incumbent chief.

"Are we not giving a picture that there is no other person and the entire department is full of incompetent people?" the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

The top law officer argued that the continuity of the ED leadership is necessary in view of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) peer review whose rating matters.

Mehta said Mishra is "not indispensable" but his presence is necessary for the entire peer review exercise.

Representing the ED, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said, "Some neighbouring countries want India to fall into FATF's 'grey list' and therefore, the ED chief's continuity is necessary".

The bench was hearing the Centre's application seeking the continuance of Mishra's tenure till October 15.

The top court had on July 11 held as "illegal" two successive one-year extensions granted to Mishra and said the Centre's orders were in the "breach" of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term.

It had also curtailed Mishra's extended tenure to July 31 from November.

The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

Explaining the need for Mishra's continuance, the government said, “At such a critical juncture, it is essential to have an individual who is well-acquainted with the overall status of money laundering investigations and proceedings across the country and also the intricacies of the procedures, operations and activities of the investigating agency, at the helm of affairs at the Directorate of Enforcement."

Mishra was first appointed the ED director for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated 13 November, 2020, the central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term was changed to three years.

The government also promulgated an ordinance last year under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.