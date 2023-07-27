ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra to remain in office till 15 September; SC cites ‘larger public interest’3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:29 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India has directed the Enforcement Directorate chief, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, to continue until 15 September, a month less than what the government had requested.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue till 15 September, a month less than what the India government has sought from the apex court. The Supreme Court of India cited ‘larger public interest’ for the extension granted to the ED chief.
