Supreme Court halts adjournments till December 15 in bid to list maximum cases before winter break
The Supreme Court of India has discontinued the process of adjournment till December 15. A circular issued on Tuesday said that the practice of circulating adjournment slips or letters would be discontinued with immediate effect in a bid to list the maximum number of cases. The apex court will break for Christmas and New Year with a fortnight-long pause from December 18 to January 1.