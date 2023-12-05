Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Supreme Court halts adjournments till December 15 in bid to list maximum cases before winter break

Supreme Court halts adjournments till December 15 in bid to list maximum cases before winter break

Livemint

Supreme Court halts adjournments till December 15 in bid to list maximum cases before winter break

The apex court will break for Christmas and New Year with a fortnight-long pause from December 18 to January 1.

The Supreme Court of India has discontinued the process of adjournment till December 15. A circular issued on Tuesday said that the practice of circulating adjournment slips or letters would be discontinued with immediate effect in a bid to list the maximum number of cases. The apex court will break for Christmas and New Year with a fortnight-long pause from December 18 to January 1.

“In order to accommodate the request of listing maximum number of cases in the interest of litigants and in view of the ensuing winter vacation, all stakeholders to note that the practice of circulating adjournment slips/letters is discontinued with immediate effect till 15.12.2023," an official communique said.

The SC Registry will also remain closed from December 25 to January 1 next year.

More to come…

