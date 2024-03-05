Supreme Court halts proceedings against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case
The Supreme Court dismissed a longstanding money laundering case against Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, giving him with substantial relief, on March 5. The case, arising from actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2019, saw Shivakumar's subsequent arrest, followed by bail granted by the Delhi High Court the following month. During the legal proceedings, Shivakumar consistently maintained that he was innocent, attributing the charges to political motives and expressing confidence in the judicial process.