The Supreme Court dismissed a longstanding money laundering case against Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, giving him with substantial relief, on March 5. The case, arising from actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2019, saw Shivakumar's subsequent arrest, followed by bail granted by the Delhi High Court the following month. During the legal proceedings, Shivakumar consistently maintained that he was innocent, attributing the charges to political motives and expressing confidence in the judicial process.

The apex court's decision on March 5 marked the culmination of a legal battle initiated in 2018 when Shivakumar first came under scrutiny regarding alleged money laundering activities.

The amount in question was reported to be ₹8.59 crore (approximately $1.1 million). Allegedly seized from Shivakumar's Safdarjung Enclave apartment in August 2017, this sum was central to accusations levelled by the Income Tax (I-T) department. The case originated from allegations that Shivakumar and his associates were involved in the regular transportation of substantial amounts of unaccounted cash.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and cabinet ministers, along with officials, secretaries of respective departments have called for a critical meeting to address the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned the water tanker owners in the state that the government would seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, on the looming water crisis in Bengaluru, he said, "Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10%, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline."

"Water is not the property of any individual but is a resource that belongs to the government. The government has the right to take control of water sources. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials have been instructed to be prepared to supply water from areas where groundwater is abundant. The BWSSB is using 210 tankers to supply water already. Election code of conduct will not come in the way of supplying water," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

