Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 Live: Constitution bench resumes hearing today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 Live: Constitution bench resumes hearing today

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 11:59 AM IST Livemint

Article 370 Live Updates: A clutch of petitions to be heard today challenging the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 by the union governments

Supreme Court to resume hearing on Article 370
Supreme Court to resume hearing on Article 370 (HT_PRINT)

Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 2: The Supreme Court of India has resumed hearing on 'Article 370' on Thursday. A clutch of petitions to be heard today challenging the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 by the union government which took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yesterday, on 2 August, a bench of 5 judges began the hearing. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Article 370 could not be abrogated as the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly never recommended it before its dissolution.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant are hearing the matter.

Catch all the latest details on Article 370 hearing at Mint's LIVE blog:

03 Aug 2023, 11:58:18 AM IST

Article 370: Kapil Sibal refers to Constitution Order of 1954

The hearing on Article 370 begins in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal referred to the Constitutional Order of 1954 which superseded the 1950 order.

03 Aug 2023, 10:51:46 AM IST

Article 370 hearing: SC to hear pleas against dilution of Article 370 shortly

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

