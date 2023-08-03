Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 2: The Supreme Court of India has resumed hearing on 'Article 370' on Thursday. A clutch of petitions to be heard today challenging the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 by the union government which took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yesterday, on 2 August, a bench of 5 judges began the hearing. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Article 370 could not be abrogated as the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly never recommended it before its dissolution.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant are hearing the matter.

Catch all the latest details on Article 370 hearing at Mint's LIVE blog: