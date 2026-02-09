Supreme Court on SIR Hearing LIVE: Bengal SIR deadline extended by one week to February 14

Supreme Court on Sir Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court heard pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in West Bengal on A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria is hearing the matter, Bar and Bench reported.
In its interim order, the Supreme Court extended the state's SIR deadline to February 14, the legal portal noted.
On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in person to present her petition in the matter.
"We will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the SIR exercise. It must be clear to the states," PTI quoted the CJI.
The Supreme Court has ordered that the 8,505 State government officials must report for duty at the district electoral offices by 5 pm tomorrow.
The Supreme Court in its interim order has extended the deadline for SIR in West Bengal.
CJI Kant was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying, "Since process of scrutinizing documents submitted by effected persons in response to notices is likely to take more time, and as suggested on behalf of some of petitioners, we direct that atleast 1 week more time beyond 14 feb will be granted to EROs for completing scrutiny of documents and taking apt. decision."
Senior Adv Shyam Diwan, representing appearing for Mamata Banerjee was quoted by LiveLaw as saying, “We don't want mass exclusion - that's the sentiment we have. So long as it's just a minor number, it's a different thing. Computer is a tyrant if number is huge. Please see ECI manual on role of micro-observers. How can micro observer on polling day.”
In the previous hearing, CM Mamata Banerjee raised concerns about the ECI categorising voters as a "logical discrepancy" due to minor name spelling errors, many of which were reportedly caused by translations from Bengali or local dialects to English, LiveLaw reported.
A PIL filed by 'Sanatani Sangsad' requesting the deployment of state police officials under the ECI until the final roll is published was also listed before the bench. The ECI has submitted a counter in this case, accusing violence, intimidation, and obstruction of SIR duties in West Bengal, Bar and Bench reported.
