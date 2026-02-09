Supreme Court on SIR Hearing LIVE: Bengal SIR deadline extended by one week to February 14

Supreme Court on Sir Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court heard pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in West Bengal on A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria is hearing the matter, Bar and Bench reported.

In its interim order, the Supreme Court extended the state's SIR deadline to February 14, the legal portal noted.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in person to present her petition in the matter.

